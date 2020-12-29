National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.60

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPGF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

