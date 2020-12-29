National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $14.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.21. National Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.