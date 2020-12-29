National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.71. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $58.87.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.