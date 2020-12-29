National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 198.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 132,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after buying an additional 779,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

