National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EYE. Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,526. National Vision has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.54, a PEG ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. National Vision’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in National Vision by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in National Vision by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Vision by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in National Vision by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

