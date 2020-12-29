Nebulas (NAS) Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Binance, LBank and Huobi. Nebulas has a market cap of $14.30 million and $1.43 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00043034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00287149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00028465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.52 or 0.02135078 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,249,522 coins and its circulating supply is 57,714,000 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Neraex, Gate.io, LBank, Allcoin, Huobi, OKEx and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.