Neovasc (TSE:NVC) Trading 2.3% Higher

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.78. 46,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 111,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.71) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.73 million.

About Neovasc (TSE:NVC)

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

