NEST Protocol Trading 46.6% Lower Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $29.99 million and approximately $15.86 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00024497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00142277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00206301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00598463 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00330465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00055117 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.