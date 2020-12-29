Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

