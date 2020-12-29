Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.
About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund
Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.