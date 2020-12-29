New Residential Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 36,147 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,690 call options.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.23.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,809 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. 144,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,859,723. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.