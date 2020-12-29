Nexo Market Capitalization Reaches $328.70 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Nexo token can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002192 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, DDEX, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $328.70 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Allbit, YoBit, Hotbit, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

