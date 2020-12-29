NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $40.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.99.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 215.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

