NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.
Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $40.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.99.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 215.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Read More: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.