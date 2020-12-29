NextDAO Price Tops $0.0014 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $125,495.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00142291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00197786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00604654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00328634 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00055201 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,733,600,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,693,368,826 tokens. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

