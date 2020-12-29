NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.37). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 11,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $705.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,336 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after buying an additional 2,548,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 626,300 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 547,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 453,913 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.