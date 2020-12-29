NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray Buys 137,700 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray acquired 137,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI opened at C$24.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.71. NFI Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) alerts:

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s payout ratio is -37.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital cut their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

About NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.