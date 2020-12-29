NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised NICE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.36.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE stock opened at $281.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.10. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. NICE’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. FMR LLC increased its stake in NICE by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,789,000 after buying an additional 1,542,071 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,914,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $69,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 59.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after acquiring an additional 140,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at $19,358,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.