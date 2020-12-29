NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $164.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $142.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99. The stock has a market cap of $223.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $9,488,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,592,313.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,670 shares of company stock valued at $67,724,371 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

