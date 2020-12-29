NIKE’s (NKE) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rowe raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.85.

NYSE NKE opened at $142.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.99. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $223.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $9,488,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,592,313.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 507,670 shares of company stock valued at $67,724,371. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after purchasing an additional 139,857 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

