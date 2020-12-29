Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 80.8% against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $37,777.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

