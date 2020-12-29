NOIA Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00046146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00298783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00029017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.04 or 0.02138375 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

