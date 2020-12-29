Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Nokia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Get Nokia alerts:

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 2,327.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nokia by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the second quarter worth $38,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,699,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,076,000 after acquiring an additional 148,414 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 942,798 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.