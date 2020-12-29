Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 8,971,757 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NAK shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.23.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 178.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 580,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 371,877 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 49.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,416,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 468,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 465,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.