Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 8,971,757 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NAK shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.23.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
