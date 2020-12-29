Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

NWBI traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 593,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after buying an additional 179,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 213,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

