Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.40.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,009,000 after buying an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,727,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,049,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 96.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 233,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $72.53. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

