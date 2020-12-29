Nuggets (NUG) Price Up 75.9% Over Last Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 108% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $986,577.17 and approximately $1,741.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 75.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00141271 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00196369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00604057 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326653 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00055503 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

