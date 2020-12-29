Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $56.02. 27,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,788,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,017,000 after purchasing an additional 92,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 901.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,614 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter.

