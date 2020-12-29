Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.95

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $15.12. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 263,684 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAD)
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
