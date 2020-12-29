nYFI Hits One Day Volume of $241,660.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. nYFI has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $241,660.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, nYFI has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00143149 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00198979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00605169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00327491 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00055504 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

