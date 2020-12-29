OAX Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. OAX has a market cap of $6.38 million and $235,558.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00044264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00290889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00030112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.35 or 0.02138229 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

