Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $140.78 million and $25.36 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00141705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00205471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00601696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00320821 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.