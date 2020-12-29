Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CFO Sells $171,350.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE OHI opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
