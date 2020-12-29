Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CFO Sells $171,350.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. Truist upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.