Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omnicell by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 115.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,386. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

