ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.15.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised ON Semiconductor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $224,391.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 281,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,520.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,751 shares of company stock valued at $25,935,283 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.