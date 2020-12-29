Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.51

Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.51 and traded as low as $11.43. Optibase shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 397 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.07.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. Optibase had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 38.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optibase stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Optibase worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Luxemburg, Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. It purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

