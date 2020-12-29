Orbs (ORBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.18 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Orbs token can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bittrex and Bilaxy. Orbs has a market cap of $29.18 million and $4.46 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbs has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00137234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00611773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00153019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00325878 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00056953 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

