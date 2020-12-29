Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Shares Down 2.5%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 30,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 82,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a net margin of 440.46% and a return on equity of 42.64%.

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.