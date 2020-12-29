Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) (TSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) (TSE:OMI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.44. Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 145,701 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$85.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.00.

Orosur Mining Inc. (OMI.TO) (TSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orosur Mining Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

