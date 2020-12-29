Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report $110.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $121.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $399.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $400.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $453.85 million, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $461.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 65,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,895. The firm has a market cap of $833.88 million, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 56.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

