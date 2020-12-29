Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OR. CIBC raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.75 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.34. 558,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,055. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 267,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

