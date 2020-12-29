Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $2,219,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after buying an additional 309,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $364,331,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $252,902,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after buying an additional 2,887,540 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.