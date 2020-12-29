Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Receives $13.66 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.66.

ORCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,227,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,484,000 after buying an additional 600,294 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,839,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,600,000 after buying an additional 269,318 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 67.0% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 5,232,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,104,000 after buying an additional 2,098,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,269,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after buying an additional 1,544,038 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 66.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,578,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,096,000 after buying an additional 1,028,763 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.04. 28,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

