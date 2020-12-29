Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Oxford Industries worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 186.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83,534 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $77.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

