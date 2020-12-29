Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

WIMI stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.