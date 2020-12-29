Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $293.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.48. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $25,985.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

