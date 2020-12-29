Paloma Partners Management Co Has $121,000 Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AHH. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

NYSE AHH opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $892.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

