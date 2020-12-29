Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $135,000 in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Regis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Regis by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 593,572 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 549,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

RGS stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $343.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Regis Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

