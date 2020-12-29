Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $106,000 Investment in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Fred M. Powell purchased 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $46,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,425.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

ATRS opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.02 million, a PE ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

