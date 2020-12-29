Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 133,009 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 82.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,867 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 133,009 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 1,608,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 513,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 206.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 292,001 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $366.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.80. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

