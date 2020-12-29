Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 37,478 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,478 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.07% of National CineMedia worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 531,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,468 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 19.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 535.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 596,498 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NCMI. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $307.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.