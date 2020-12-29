Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 76,833 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,833 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Delek US were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

In related news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.